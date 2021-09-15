Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TVE opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

