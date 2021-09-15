Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $68.27 billion and $67.76 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00076159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00122202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00178363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.76 or 0.07141132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.96 or 0.99131946 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00864280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.28 or 0.00899253 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,335,677,475 coins and its circulating supply is 68,261,274,250 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

