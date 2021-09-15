Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $197.96 and last traded at $197.96, with a volume of 211869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.41. The company has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

