Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the lowest is $3.02 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 4.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Textron by 23.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Textron by 3.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 106,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.