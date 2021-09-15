The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $564.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $695.00 to $564.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE SAM opened at $531.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $965.28. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $510.25 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total transaction of $2,467,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $14,959,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.