The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stake Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

