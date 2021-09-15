The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

NYSE:GS traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $398.17. The stock had a trading volume of 67,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.72. The company has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

