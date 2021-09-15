The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $81.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,435,993,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,303,000 after buying an additional 113,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after buying an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

