The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $40.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

Shares of KR stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

