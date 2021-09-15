The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $52.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.