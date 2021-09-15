The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,188,000 after buying an additional 832,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,173,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after buying an additional 771,757 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

