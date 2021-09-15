The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 5,821.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EHGRF opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

