TheStreet Downgrades General Electric (NYSE:GE) to D+

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GE. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $100.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,075,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,189 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 811,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 728,026 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 135,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

