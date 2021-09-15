Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $52,587.87 and approximately $188,516.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.35 or 0.00384262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

