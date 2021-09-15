Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
THBRF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,370. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
