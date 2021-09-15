Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

THBRF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,370. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

