thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

TKAMY stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.17.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

