TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPXI. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. 72,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,900. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26.

