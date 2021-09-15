TokenPay Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $109,082.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,502.84 or 1.00032907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00070317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00073355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002128 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

