Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 15,691 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $67,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,368,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 415.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $355.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $210.18 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.