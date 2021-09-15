Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 259 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Equinix worth $54,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equinix by 136.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

EQIX stock opened at $834.89 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $832.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $760.82.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

