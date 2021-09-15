Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $61,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

