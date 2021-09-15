TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on October 14th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7843 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58.
Shares of TTE opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
