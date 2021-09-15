TotalEnergies SE (TTE) to Issue Dividend of $0.78 on October 14th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7843 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Shares of TTE opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

