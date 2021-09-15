TotemFi Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. TotemFi has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $17,918.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TotemFi has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00074575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00124638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00187167 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.32 or 0.07372177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.14 or 0.99821766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.24 or 0.00892737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,315,015 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

