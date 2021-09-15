Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

MO opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

