Traders Buy Large Volume of Alarm.com Call Options (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,399 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,023% compared to the average daily volume of 113 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 277,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,449. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,717 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

