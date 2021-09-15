Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,872 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,311% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 call options.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Invacare alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invacare by 1,297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 1,737,912 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,125,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NYSE IVC opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $207.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.