Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,783 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 741% compared to the typical volume of 212 call options.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nevro by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Nevro by 25.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Nevro by 23.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

NVRO stock opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

