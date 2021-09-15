Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.49. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 4,974 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $802.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

