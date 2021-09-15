Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Trifast stock opened at GBX 142.23 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.85. Trifast has a twelve month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The company has a market cap of £193.49 million and a PE ratio of 33.95.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

