Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.02. Triumph Group reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

