trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $2.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

trivago stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in trivago by 12.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 960.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

