TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,374. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

