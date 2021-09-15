TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.59. 721,548 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

