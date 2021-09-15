TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $200,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $172.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,624. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.34 and its 200-day moving average is $180.04.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

