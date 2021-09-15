TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 510 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,675. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $137.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

