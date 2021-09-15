Truist Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $130.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 163,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,289. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

