TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Trading Down 7.2%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

TUI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

