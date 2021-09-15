Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKHVY. HSBC upgraded shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TKHVY stock remained flat at $$15.19 during trading on Wednesday. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $21.16.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

