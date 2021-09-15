Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,117 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.