Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Increased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 2,015.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,289 shares of company stock worth $5,416,117 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 352,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,306,652. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

