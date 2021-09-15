Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

ULTA stock opened at $373.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

