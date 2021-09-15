Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,447. Umicore has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.2236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.