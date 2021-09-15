Unibright Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00006747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $487.62 million and $2.63 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00150379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.00802076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047110 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

