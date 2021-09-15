Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

UEIC stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

