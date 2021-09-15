US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Futu were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

