US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 63,056 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 51,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 41,942 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.