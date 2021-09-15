US Bancorp DE Has $430,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 101.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UDR were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,069.41, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

