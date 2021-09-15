USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Cap of $28.71 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $129.41 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00075374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00122762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00179756 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.91 or 0.99757942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.17 or 0.07121904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.76 or 0.00865625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002832 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

