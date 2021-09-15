Vai Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001837 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $94.72 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00075525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00121791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00180386 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,407.84 or 0.99832022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.94 or 0.07130155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00867613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.