Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Valeo alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Valeo has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeo (VLEEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.